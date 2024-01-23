iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,556. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

