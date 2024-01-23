iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.49% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $131,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,176. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

