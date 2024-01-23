iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.26. 39,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

