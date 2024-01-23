iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 287.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

