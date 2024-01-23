iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CVD stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.96. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.60 and a 12 month high of C$17.48.
