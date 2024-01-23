iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 275.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533,678 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

