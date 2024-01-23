iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $69.13. 8,533,678 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

