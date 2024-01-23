iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176,493 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $187,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,904,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 340,874 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 8,261,879 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

