iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $486.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,788. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $487.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

