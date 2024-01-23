iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,736 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $485.32. 1,007,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,370. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.52 and its 200 day moving average is $451.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

