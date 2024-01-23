iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $487.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,792. The stock has a market cap of $376.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $487.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.