iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

IVV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $486.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $376.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $487.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

