iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJR traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,493. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

