iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 490,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,990. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

