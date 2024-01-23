iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,105. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.