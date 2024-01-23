iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,660 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 4.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $70,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. 279,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,190. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

