iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kooman & Associates owned 0.14% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 327,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,102. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

