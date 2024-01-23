iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

LQD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,073,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,654,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.