iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 633,262 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

