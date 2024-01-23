iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after buying an additional 5,334,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after buying an additional 1,400,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,925,000 after buying an additional 432,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,350,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 958,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.