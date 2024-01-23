iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 388,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 120,740 shares.The stock last traded at $34.65 and had previously closed at $34.95.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

