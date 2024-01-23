iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,603 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

