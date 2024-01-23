iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Signaturefd LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $119,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.44. 3,903,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,636. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.