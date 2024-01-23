iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,006 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $404,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,912. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

