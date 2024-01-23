iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

IWM stock opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

