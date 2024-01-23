iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $92,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

IWN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.77. 290,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

