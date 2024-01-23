iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $277.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $219.44 and a 52 week high of $278.31.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

