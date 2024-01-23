iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.