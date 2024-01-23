iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.37

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 24889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

