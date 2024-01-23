iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 145,977 shares.The stock last traded at $123.53 and had previously closed at $124.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

