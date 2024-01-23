iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,876,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,472.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.78. 339,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,194. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

