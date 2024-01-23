iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,571. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

