iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,693,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. 31,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,329. The company has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $106.17.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.