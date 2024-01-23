iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Decreased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 193,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,625. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

