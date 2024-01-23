Jack A. Pacheco Sells 2,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 1,421,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SMART Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,708,000 after purchasing an additional 603,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

