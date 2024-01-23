James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
