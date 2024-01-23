JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,081 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 252,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 510,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 214,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.