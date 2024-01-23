JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,261,000 after acquiring an additional 733,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after acquiring an additional 932,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.