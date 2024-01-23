JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

