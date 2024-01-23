JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in PPL by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,326,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 879,588 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

