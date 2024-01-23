JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,245,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,940,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,525,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,792,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NAT opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $900.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.06. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

