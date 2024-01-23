JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

