Journeo (LON:JNEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $289.66

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289.66 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62), with a volume of 84580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.57).

Journeo Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,690.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

