JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 3.01% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $36,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 278,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

