JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Stock Performance
JMF traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 914 ($11.61). The stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The firm has a market cap of £196.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,392.24 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a 12 month low of GBX 762 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 980 ($12.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 886.47.
About JPMorgan Mid Cap
