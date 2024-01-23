JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Stock Performance

JMF traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 914 ($11.61). The stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The firm has a market cap of £196.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,392.24 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a 12 month low of GBX 762 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 980 ($12.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 912.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 886.47.

Get JPMorgan Mid Cap alerts:

About JPMorgan Mid Cap

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.