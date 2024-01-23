Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 5,900 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $11,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $418,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,504 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $10,952.96.

On Thursday, December 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $398.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,715 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $11,087.10.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $11,994.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $12,489.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $13,639.80.

On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $16,541.00.

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,238. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kaltura by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

