Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 5,900 Shares

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $11,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at $418,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 12th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,504 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $10,952.96.
  • On Thursday, December 28th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $398.00.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 5,715 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $11,087.10.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,380 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $11,994.40.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 2,000 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $3,600.00.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 6,900 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $12,489.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 7,620 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $13,639.80.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 9,452 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $16,541.00.

Kaltura Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,238. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kaltura by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on KLTR

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.