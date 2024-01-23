KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sysco were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

