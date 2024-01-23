KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Sysco were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

