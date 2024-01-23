KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.