KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

