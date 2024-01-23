KCS Wealth Advisory Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

